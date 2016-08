The popular Easton-on-the-Hill Car, Bike and Scooter Show returns next weekend.

A fantastic display of vintage and classic vehicles will fill the village on Saturday (August 27) from midday.

There will also be a mini beer festival, hot food and barbecue, live music, kids entertainment and prize raffle. All held in the grounds of The Blue Bell Pub in Easton-on-the-Hill, PE9 3LR.