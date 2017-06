Polioce are seeking help to trace the vandals who smashed three windows in Oakham.

The damage to the ground floor windows of a property on Barleythorpe Road took place between 1.30am and 1.50am on Friday, June 16.

Police would like to trace the se two people captured on CCTV as they think they may be able to help with enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Joe Lloyd on 101, quoting crime number 17*254744.