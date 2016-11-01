Police officers go ‘above and beyond call of duty’ when they carve pumpkins for Oakham twins

A mum has praised police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty when they bought and carved two pumpkins for twins left devastated by the theft of their own.

Twins Ethan and Joe Paragreen, aged 10, left their pumpkins on their doorstep in Oakham on Saturday.

PC Joe Lloyd with the new pumpkins EMN-160111-104016001

But mum Melanie was horrified to discover they were gone and put her disbelief in a message on Twitter to Oakham Police.

PC Joe Lloyd replied saying: “It’s a sad state of affairs when this sort of thing happens in our town.”

But he also went one step further by buying two new pumpkins to replace those stolen. He popped them outside the family’s home for them to find when they returned from an outing and tweeted that his colleagues had helped carve the pumpkins for the delighted boys.

Melanie later said: “We agree, above and beyond the call of duty, completely overwhelmed. Taking no chances this time and pride of place inside on the window sill.”

Since the weekend the story has been shared online on social media and both Melanie, her sons and PC Lloyd have been interviewed for local media.

Melanie said: “It’s such a simple story but is exceptional neighbourhood policing. I am just keen for PC Lloyd and his team to get a positive profile for their actions.”