Police release CCTV image following theft from Sainsbury’s in Bourne

Do you recognise the man in this CCTV image?

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to him as part of an investigation into the theft of an external hard drive from the Sainsbury’s store in Exeter Street, Bourne, back in December.

Officers believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If you recognise him, call police on 101 quoting incident number 323 of December 14, or to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.