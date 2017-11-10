Police request for dashcam footage after hare coursing operation

Have your say

Police are appealing for people to contact them if they have captured footage of a vehicle in Baston.

Lincolnshire Police say its Operation Galileo activity was successful in disrupting a major hare coursing event in the county on Thursday, November 9.

Calls from the community enabled officers and equipment to be in the area before any hare coursing activity began so there were no arrests made.

A number of crimes were committed by individuals as they attempted to leave the scene, including driving across fields and failing to stop.

One fail to stop incident resulted in minor damage to a police vehicle. There were no injuries.

Now police are asking drivers to check their dashcam footage from Thursday morning to see if they may have captured footage of a blue Honda CR-V V406RCA in the Tongue End, Pode Hole and Baston area.

They are also keen to see footage of:

A red Subaru Forrester HF51XKK in the Tongue End and Deeping St Nicholas area

A Green Subaru Forrester in the Donington area

A blue Suzuki Vitara Y134 LRF in the Great Hale area

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and request that the details are passed to chief inspector Jim Tyner.