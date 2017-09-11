Police search for missing Bourne teenager Aiden Ward

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing 15-year-old Aiden Ward.

Aiden has been missing since Friday from his home in Bourne and it is believed that he’s still in the area.

He is white, of slim build, around 5 foot tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey ‘Superdry’ hooded top, black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Aiden since Friday, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call 101.