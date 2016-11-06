Search

Police to reduce presence at future remembrance events

Remembrance Day Parade through Grantham on Sunday, November 8, 2015. EMN-151116-142302001

The police presence at Remembrance Sunday parades in Grantham and around the county is likely to be much reduced from next year because of the pressure on resources.

