As county councillors take their roles, focus turns to General Election

Voters in Rutland deciding on votes for General Election

The snap General Election was announced several weeks ago by Prime Minister Theresa May who is fighting to maintain a “strong and stable” Tory Government as she prepares to enter Brexit negotiations. It will be held on Thursday, June 8.

Candidates have already thrown their names into the ring for the Grantham and Stamford; Rutland and Melton and South Holland and the Deepings constituencies.

Current Grantham and Stamford Tory MP Nick Boles is once again standing to represent the area.

He will face stiff competition from: Anita Day for the Liberal Democrats; Barrie Fairbairn for the Labour Party; Marietta King representing UKIP; Independent candidate Tariq Mahmood - a consultant at Grantham Hospital, and Green Party candidate Becca Thackray.

In Rutland and Melton, Tory MP Sir Alan Duncan will be looking to hold onto the seat he has held for more than 25 years.

Up against him is Alastair McQuillan for the Green Party; Dr Heather Peto for the Labour Party; Ed Reynolds for the Liberal Democrats and UKIP’s John Scutter.

And in South Holland and the Deepings, current Tory MP incumbent John Hayes will go head-to-head with Liberal Democrat candidate Julia Cambridge; Voyteck Kowalewksi for the Labour Party; Nicola Smith for UKIP; Rick Stringer, an independent candidate, and Daniel Wilshire, for the Green Party.

The Churches Together in the Deepings organisation has organised a public hustings to which all six candidates in the South Holland and the Deepings constituency will be invited.

The event will give local residents the chance to hear the candidates debate issues of local and national concern including the economy, migration, education and health.

It will be held at the Deepings School on Park Road, Deeping St James from 7pm on Wednesday and will be chaired by the Rev Neil Knox who is assistant curate at St Guthlac’s Church in Market Deeping.

l Stamford town councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing is standing to represent the Liberal Democrats in the Leicester South constituency, where Labour’s Jon Ashworth is the current MP and is also standing. Mags Lewis for the Green Party and Meera Sonecha is standing for the Conservatives.

Voters have until Monday to register to vote in the upcoming elections. If you’re not registered, visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk if you’re in the Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings area; or www.rutland.gov.uk if you’re in Rutland.

Each of the candidates standing in the constituencies in the Mercury area has been invited to submit a biography and these will be published in the Friday, June 2 edition of the paper ahead of the elections on Thursday, June 8. Don’t miss it!