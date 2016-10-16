Call for developers to consider pedestrians when designing new housing

Market Deeping town councillor Adam Brookes is calling for greater consideration of the needs of pedestrians and cyclists to reduce the impact on local roads through increased car journeys when new houses are built.

Coun Brookes (Lib Dem)is frustrated by the apparent lack of attention given to planning good cycleways and footways. This also hampers efforts to encourage people out of their cars.

On the Persimmon development off Godsey Lane, Coun Brookes said: “There has been a big missed opportunity to provide a good cycleway and footway on the existing public footpath through the third phase.

“Despite my attempts to get Persimmon to improve on their original plans, they have instead built an inappropriate gravel path, worse than their own plans showed. This is unsuitable for many who may wish to use it to access important local destinations like the supermarket, schools, and park.”

Adam has also raised several issues with how Larkfleet’s proposed development of 240 houses off Towngate East will connect to the existing town.

He said: “It is important that when the district council considers the application that they put in place appropriate conditions to require Larkfleet to rightly look after the needs of all future residents, not just those with cars. Whilst cars are essential for many, we shouldn’t make them essential for short, local journeys through poor design.

“The current plans may require pedestrians to cross Towngate East several times near to a junction. I have written to the council to ask that they require Larkfleet to better connect with existing pavements to avoid this.

“I have also raised concerns about the standard of the proposed pavements and am hoping that the council will ensure that Government guidance on minimum pavement widths is met.”