Candidates set to stand in Whissendine and Ketton by-elections unveiled

Candidates have been nominated for the Whissendine and Ketton by-elections, to be held on July 20.

By-elections are taking place following the resignations of Coun Kevin Thomas (Lib Dem) and Coun Diana MacDuff (Con), who represented Whissendine and Ketton wards respectively.

Four people have been nominated as candidates for election in Whissendine. They are:

l Ian Arnold (Independent)

l Peter Jones (Conservative Party)

l Sue Lammin (Independent)

l Johannah Randall (Liberal Democrats)

Two people have been nominated as candidates for election in Ketton. They are:

l Gordon Brown (Conservative Party)

l Kenneth Siddle (Liberal Democrats)

The polls for both by-elections will take place on July 20 between 7am and 10pm.

The deadline for receiving new applications to register to vote in time for this election is Tuesday, July 4. Guidance on how to register can be found at: www.yourvotematters.co.uk

New applications to vote by post and any requests to cancel or change an existing postal or proxy vote must reach the council’s electoral services team by 5pm on July 5 in order to be valid.

New applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) must be submitted before 5pm on July 12.

For more information about these elections or registering to vote, please contact the electoral services team by e-mailing: elections@rutland.gov.uk or calling: 01572 722 577.