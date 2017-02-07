Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles leaves hospital for Article 50 vote in Parliament

Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles is this afternoon (Tuesday) travelling to Parliament to vote on the Article 50 bill – despite being under hospital care.

MPs are in the second day of debate before voting on whether or not to trigger Article 50 – proceeding with Brexit.

In a statement, Mr Boles said: “Today, on my own initiative, I am coming out of hospital to support the Government on the Article 50 bill.

“I have spent the last week receiving my third round of chemotherapy for the cancer that was discovered last October. I feel pretty grim and will have to go back to hospital after I have voted.

“But I want to come to Parliament to represent my constituents on this important bill and do my bit to ensure that it is passed without amendment.

“I believe it is in everyone’s interests that the PM is given the mandate to start negotiating Brexit and the formation of a new relationship with our friends in Europe without delay.”