Have a say on Stamford Town Council’s budget at meeting

People are being urged to go to Stamford Town Council’s meeting on Tuesday to have their say on its budget.

The town council will meet at 7pm in the Town Hall in St Mary’s Hill.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to consult with residents on the future budget and precept of the town council in order to meet its aims and objectives.

Town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg said: “Residents of Stamford Parish are encouraged to attend this important meeting which provides an excellent opportunity to express views and ask questions about Stamford issues.”