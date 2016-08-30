Have your say on neighbourhood plan for Langham

Residents are being given the opportunity to comment on Langham Parish Council’s draft neighbourhood plan after proposals were submitted to Rutland County Council for independent examination.

The neighbourhood plan sets out the Parish Council’s views on how Langham should be developed over the next 20 years and has been prepared following consultation with the local community. It includes policies for housing, cultural heritage, the natural environment, community and the economy.

The draft plan is being published for six weeks, with residents invited to share their views before September 23.

All comments should be submitted to Rutland County Council during this period, after which they will be considered by an independent examiner.

Langham’s draft neighbourhood plan can be viewed at www.rutland.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplans

Copies of the plan are also available at Langham Village Hall, the County Council’s Offices in Oakham and at local libraries.

Following the consultation, an independent examiner will consider any comments made and decide whether the proposed neighbourhood plan meets basic legal conditions. If these are met, the plan can proceed to a village referendum where a vote of more than 50 per cent will be required to bring it into force.

