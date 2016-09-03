Lidl submits planning application for store in Oakham

A discount supermarket has submitted a planning application for a new store in Oakham.

Lidl UK revealed earlier in the year that it wanted to open a brand new store in Barleythorpe Road in Oakham - on the former Rutland County College site - and held a public consultation day at Victoria Hall in June to showcase the plans for the site.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property Colin Rimmer said: “We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application with Rutland County Council.

“If granted this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area, and the creation of new jobs when the store opens.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support and feedback so far and look forward to receiving the decision in due course.”

The plans for a new store on Barleythorpe Road detail a sustainable 2,443 square metre store with a glass-fronted façade. The supermarket will boast state of the art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The existing access in the south east corner of the site would be used by traffic approaching from Barleythorpe Way. Lidl proposes improvements to address visibility and pedestrian access issues. A dedicated pedestrian access route would also be provided from Lands’ End Way.

The supermarket, which was crowned ‘Best Supermarket 2016’ by readers of Good Housekeeping, has experienced continued growth over the years. If approved, the new store in Oakham would add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio of 630, and will form part of the company’s growth plans which hope to see this increase to 1,500 store in the future.

In March 2013, Sainsbury’s obtained planning permission to build a supermarket on the site but later decided not to proceed.

Lidl then opted to purchase the site. The planning application was submitted to Rutland County Council at the end of last week.