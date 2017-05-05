Lincolnshire County Council elections: Bourne South and Thurlby

Robert Reed snatched the Bourne South and Thurlby seat from incumbent Lincolnshire Independent councillor, Helen Powell.

But despite emerging victorious, Conservative, Mr Reed said he is looking forward to working with Mrs Powell to tackle issues in the area.

He said: “Helen Powell is a very popular candidate, she contributes a lot to the community, just like I try to do.

“First and foremost, looking after our constituency in Bourne with her support will be my first priority.”

Bob Mumby (Lab) 287

Helen Powell (Lincolnshire Ind)786

Robert Reid (Con) 1180-WIN

Ian Smith (Lib Dem) 203