Lincolnshire County Council elections: Grantham West

Richard Davies has retained his seat in Grantham West in the first count of the night at the Linconshire County Council elections.

Mr Davies who has represented the ward for the last eight years was surrounded by the other candidates and given handshakes by them after the results were read out.

Richard Davies (Con) 988 -WIN

Stephen Hewerdine (Ind) 69

Sue Orwin (Lab) 275

Sarah Tarlow (Green) 116

Mike Taylor (Ind) 169

Mr Davies said: “For such a large number of voters that have chosen me is really fantastic. It is a real honour to represent the town I have grown up in and have born in.

The councillor added that one of his priorities in his new tenure is to push for the new Grantham bypass to be built in the next four years.