Lincolnshire County Council elections: Stamford East

I’ve said it many times this evening and I’ll say it again - it’s another Tory win.

This time Robert Foulkes holds onto his seat and more than 500 votes separate him from the nearest candidate, Harrish Bisnauthsing.

Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem) 507

Steve Carroll (Ind) 288

Robert Foulkes (Con) 1059 - WIN

Deborah Hughes (Lab)289

David Taylor (UKIP) 219

Mr Foulkes said: “It has been a very encouraging result for the Conservative party, especially going into the General Election. It gives the party a comfortable overall majority at the county council and we will be working for people to give them the best deal.

“Thanks to all the candidates for being such good candidates.”