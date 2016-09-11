Lincolnshire County Council repairs Stamford High Street

Repairs have been carried out to cracked and broken paving stones in Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) visited Stamford in June after a request by the town council.

As a result of his visit, contractors have been in Stamford most Sundays since carrying out repairs, and will continue to do so until November.

Area highways manager Kevin Brumfield said: ““A number of repairs have been carried out on the High Street, following Coun Davies’ visit.

Our contractor has been on site most Sundays carrying out minor works, such as levelling out areas where there’s a dip in the pavement and replacing damaged paving slabs.

“At the same time, Western Power Distribution have been back to finish the reinstatement outside the butchers and Costa Coffee following their works earlier in the year.

“We’ve also repaired some paving slabs on Broad Street, which had suffered wear and tear.

“These Sunday works will continue for a few more weeks, with an aim to getting the most urgent issues sorted by early November, in time for the Christmas period.”

He said many of the issues raised by the town council were already on the county council’s radar.

The county council said it was unable to reveal the cost of the works done until all the work had been completed.

Stamford town councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing said the works had made a big difference to the town centre and said he was pleased the county council had taken swift action.