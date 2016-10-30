Lincolnshire County Council’s adoption service recognised

Lincolnshire County Council’s Adoption Service has won First4Adoption’s Excellence in Adoption Practice Award.

The service was rewarded for its dedication and consistently high standards, together with an innovative approach to meeting the needs of children who are waiting to be adopted. The last two Ofsted inspections for the service have also been graded as ‘outstanding’.

The National Adoption Week Awards celebrate good practice and exceptional achievement among those involved in adoption.

Executive councillor for children’s services Patricia Bradwell (Con) said: “This is a well-deserved award for the excellent work of our adoption team, supporting children to find loving homes.”