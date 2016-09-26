Park Mark awarded to Grantham and Stamford car parks

Car parks in Grantham and Stamford have won another award recognising their safety and security.

The 12 pay and display car parks in the two towns have once again been awarded the Park Mark Safer Parking Scheme award following their annual inspection.

The award shows that South Kesteven Distict Council’s car parks meet the high standards required that drivers expect and have active crime prevention measures which assists in the car parks having low levels of crime.

The news comes just days after the council was awarded the disabled parking accreditation from Disabled Motoring UK.

Executive member Councillor Nick Craft said: “We’re pleased to announce a further award for our car parks that shows we are maintaining good standards year on year.

“We pride ourselves on having accessible car parks close to our town centres in Stamford and Grantham that give peace of mind to drivers and that our facilities are among the safest places to park in South Kesteven.”

Peter Gravells, of the British Parking Association, said: “The awards demonstrate the commitment of everyone involved in the management and operation of the parking facilities to achieve the high standards set by the scheme’s criteria.

“They have managed to maintain these standards for a number of years and they should be proud of their achievements.”