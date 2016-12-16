Plans to expand The Galletly Practice in Bourne are approved by South Kesteven District Council

Plans to extend a doctors surgery in Bourne to provide it with 10 more consulting rooms have been approved.

A doctor at The Galletly Medical Practice in North Road described the plans as ‘exciting’ and said there was a real need for more space as the surgery was virtually full.

The plans will see the surgery, which is one of only two in Bourne, nearly double in size at a time when the town is growing with the continued development of Elsea Park.

Dr Paul Cregor told a meeting of the Development Control Committee at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday that the expansion would give the practice more room for training and the ability to carry out more complex procedures so that patients did not need to go to hospital.

The two-storey extension at the rear of the surgery will also include a treatment room, minor procedures room, offices and ancillary accommodation.

Dr Cregor, a partner at the surgery, said: “We are really excited about this expansion project. Expansion allows us to train and encourage health workers into Lincolnshire.

“The movement of services out of hospitals allows us to bring more services into Bourne. We already do ultrasound scans and visiting consultants from hospitals can do minor operations. Multiple services will mean a fantastic health centre for years to come.”

Dr Cregor said an expansion in Bourne would be a boost for the county as times had been hard for the NHS and GP surgeries, four of which had closed recently in the county.

Coun Barry Dobson (Con), who represents the Dole ward in nearby Thurlby, said the plan was an “excellent scheme” and proposed its approval.

The proposal was seconded by Coun Robert Reid (Con), representing Bourne Austerby ward, who said: “I applaud the application and all the benefits it will bring to Bourne.”

The vote in favour of the application was unanimous.

Coun Helen Powell (Ind), who represents Bourne West, said: “They are superb. We are very proud to have the surgery in our town.”