Plans for new homes in Thurlby rejected by South Kesteven District Council

Plans for new homes in a village have been rejected following concerns about traffic and flooding.

The scheme for five homes at a former nursery in Thurlby were opposed by residents who spoke at a meeting of the district council’s development control committee this week.

Planning officers were recommending approval for the plan to demolish a bungalow and build five new homes on the White House Nurseries site.

But committee members agreed with the objectors and parish council and refused planning permission.

The committee was told the new detached bungalows would be on a private drive leading to The Green.

Coun Barry Dobson (Con), a member of Thurlby parish council and a district councillor representing the Dole Wood ward, said villagers were concerned about increased traffic.

He said the site was close to four separate junctions and a sharp, dangerous bend.

The road was already overcrowded with quarry lorries and was used as a ‘rat run’ when the nearby A15 Peterborough to Bourne Road was closed.

Coun Dobson said it was feared that if the plan was approved, similar neighbouring sites could be opened up for development.

He added flooding and sewerage were already a problem for the area, and it was feared this would be made worse.

He said the site, along the rear of gardens to properties in Obthorpe Lane, The Green, High Street and Old School Close, amounted to “backfill not infill” and added it was not what the village wanted.

Coun Mike King (Con) described the scheme as “backland development” and said it was not acceptable to extend housing in the village into the countryside.

He said flooding was a real problem in the village, with water and sewage in the road. He claimed the flood risk had never been satisfactorily addressed.