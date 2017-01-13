Rutland County Council leader Terry King resigns

Coun Terry King has announced he is to resign as Leader of Rutland County Council with immediate effect.

Coun King began an extended leave of absence in December following a suspected stroke and has now taken the decision to resign as both council leader and ward member for Exton to focus on his health.

Coun King said: “I have been extremely proud to serve Rutland, both as Ward Member for Exton and Council Leader, and regret that I am not able to continue to do so. It has been an honour and a pleasure to serve my constituents for the past 17 years and while this has not been an easy decision I know that Officers and Elected Members will continue to do an outstanding job for Rutland under new leadership.”

Counc Kenneth Bool, Chairman of Rutland County Council, said: “We are all extremely sorry to see Coun King resign and will continue to do all we can to support both him and his family going forward. Councillor King has been an outstanding Leader and Ward Member and has made an immeasurable contribution to our county through years of dedicated public service. His presence on the Council will be greatly missed.”

“All council business will continue as normal and a leadership election will take place at a Special Council Meeting on Thursday, January 26. Details of arrangements to fill the ward vacancy in Exton will follow in due course. In the meantime, Councillors Alan Walters, Andrew Stewart, Nick Begy and I will continue to handle all ward business for Exton.”

Helen Briggs, Chief Executive of Rutland County Council, said: “The contribution that Coun King has made over nearly two decades as an elected member can’t be overstated and he will be missed by everyone working at Rutland County Council.

“Coun King was the driving force behind the purchase of HMP Ashwell and its subsequent transformation into Oakham Enterprise Park (OEP). Thanks to his vision, enthusiasm and years of business experience, OEP is now operating at full capacity, supporting the local economy and providing a home for more than 100 small and medium-sized businesses. Rutland County Council was named as being one of the most entrepreneurial councils in the UK last year for its work to develop OEP. This is a testament to Coun King’s work and he can be incredibly proud of the bright future that he has secured for the site and for Rutland as a whole. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude and wish him all the very best.”