Rutland’s hustings cancelled after terror attack

A hustings event by political opponents contesting the Rutland and Melton seat has been cancelled after the terror attack in Manchester.

The five General Election candidates were set to debate at All Saints’ Church, in Oakham, on Tuesday, May 23.

They were due to discuss the main issues surrounding the election which is set forJune 8 as they contest Conservative MP Sir Alan Duncan’s seat.

The move comes after political parties agreed to suspend campaigning today after 22 people were killed at a pop concert at the Manchester Arena.

Edward Reynolds, the Liberal Democrat candidate, said: “I spoke to Sir Alan this morning and we have emailed other candidates and we’ve agreed that the hustings should be postponed in the light of the terrible events last night.

“We are hoping that we might be able to hold the hustings at some point before the election.”

Sir Alan has held the seat for 25-years.

Liberal Democrat Edward is joined in fighting for the seat with Dr Heather Peto, Labour, Alastair McQuillan, Green Party, and John Scutter, UKIP.