South Kesteven District Council leader expected to face motion of no confidence

Moves are afoot to remove Bob Adams as leader of South Kesteven District Council.

The Mercury understands that a motion of no confidence is to be tabled against Councillor Adams as leader of the Conservative group on the authority at a meeting on Monday.

If the poll goes against the veteran member he is then likely to lose the council leadership with his replacement set to be put forward to replace him at the helm of the Tory-dominated council.

A source, who declined to be named, said: “A vote of no confidence in Bob Adams as leader of the Conservative group will be made at Monday’s meeting.

“There seems to be a lot of people who want to see things done differently.

“There are a lot of issues which councillors are unhappy about.”

The 56-member district council contains 45 Conservatives and all will get a vote at Monday’s meeting, which will take place at the association’s headquarters in Bourne.

If a majority supports the vote, a new leader of the Tory group will be elected in a about a month’s time.

An election for leader of the full council will then be triggered, with the new Conservative group leader in pole position to take over at the helm, given the dominance of the party on the authority.

Mr Adams, who has led the Tory group for 17 months, declined to comment when asked by the Mercury to talk about the prospect of Monday’s vote of no confidence against him.