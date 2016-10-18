South Kesteven District Council’s reminder on Neighbourhood Development Plans

South Kesteven District Council is reminding parishes and local communities of the opportunity available to prepare a Neighbourhood Development Plan for their locality, under Government legislation.

Neighbourhood planning is important as it enables communities to create policies and proposals which influence the form of development in their area.

At present, there are two adopted Neighbourhood Plans in South Kesteven at Stubton and Hough on the Hill which have been in place since 2015. Teams in Stamford and Bourne are in the process of developing one for their areas.

More information on Neighbourhood Plans can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk.