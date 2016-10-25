South Kesteven District Council votes against a Mayoral Combined Authority

South Kesteven District Council voted yesterday (Monday, October 24) against a Mayoral Combined Authority.

Twenty-eight district councillors voted against a Mayoral Combined Authority, 17 voted for it and there were two abstentions.

It follows Lincolnshire County Council’s vote against it on Thursday last week, with 43 voting against and 17 in favour.

Ten local authorities from the Humber to the Wash have been asked to devolve some powers, responsibilities and funding from Government to Greater Lincolnshire. If enough councils sign up to this, a Mayoral Combined Authority would be established.

The authority would be made up of elected councillors from the 10 councils and a representative from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The authority would be chaired by the mayor, chosen by residents. The combined authority would not replace existing councils or affect the services they already provide. It would only be responsible for the new powers and funding devolved from central Government, which include transport, housing, skills-training and flood risk management.

The results of a consultation exercise, which were published in August, showed broad support from the public for devolution but mixed views on whether an elected mayor should be put in place.

Coun Phil Dilks (Lab), who is both a county and district councillor, said ahead of the votes that he would be voting against a Mayoral Combined Authority to reflect the views of those who had elected him.