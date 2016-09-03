Take clothes to charity shop - don’t put them in the bin

Householders in South Kesteven are being reminded to recycle their unwanted clothes or shoes at charity shops or at recycling points in the district, not in silver bins or clear bags at home.

Previously, households in South Kesteven were allowed to dispose of textiles in their recycling bins or bags.

However recycling contractors have told the council these items when mixed with other recyclable materials and sorted at the processing plant are not in a suitable state to recycle.

That’s why residents are asked to dispose of these items at local charity shops, dedicated textiles recycling points, such as at Household Waste and Recycling Centres in Bourne and Grantham, or they can be deposited at home in black bins or pink bags.

The council’s executive member for environment Coun Nick Craft (Con) said: “We ask householders to take their unwanted clothes and shoes to charitable retail outlets or use the recycling points at household waste and recycling sites.

“Doing this and not placing them in your silver bin or clear bag will help us continue to keep South Kesteven clean and green.”