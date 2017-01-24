Polly’s design is printed on Tesco bags

A picture of healthy vegetables keeping fit and playing sport is to be seen by thousands of Tesco customers after being selected as the design for new shopping bags at the Oakham store.

Polly Dudin, 10, from English Martyrs’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, Willow Crescent, Oakham, was chosen as the winner of a competition to promote healthy eating, open to schools across the area.

She won a £25 gift card to spend in the Tesco Oakham store on South Street as well as a Junior Chefs’ Academy healthy eating workshop for her school.

Polly’s winning picture features on thousands of hessian shopping bags which will be given out free to Tesco Oakham customers.

Polly was presented with her own personal bag by store manager Andy Mears and community champion Hollie Russell and bags were also given out to fellow pupils, staff and parents at the school.

Tesco Oakham store manager Andy Mears said: “We loved Polly’s picture as we thought it really captured the healthy eating theme.

“We think it looks lovely on the side of the new shopping bags and I am sure our customers will love using them.”

Alison Chambers, headteacher at English Martyrs’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, said: “We are all delighted that Polly has won and everyone is excited about being able to use the new bags.

“The children are also looking forward to taking part in their healthy eating workshop.”

Junior Chefs’ Academy is a leading provider of healthy eating workshops and food education events, helping children to develop an active interest in how food is produced and prepared.

