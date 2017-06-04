Pool enjoys opening big splash

A bumper crowd enjoyed the good weather to ensure Bourne Outdoor Pool enjoyed a successful start to the new season.

An estimated 300 people of all ages headed to the pool on Saturday on the pool’s first day of opening this year.

Visitor numbers fell over the rest of the Bank Holiday Weekend due to the rain and poor weather.

Members of Bourne Outdoor Pool committee though felt the venue enjoyed a successful opening weekend.

Mandy Delaine-Smith, chairman of the pool committee, said: “I believe that it was the best opening day that we have ever had.

“There was about 200-300 people there during Saturday.

“We are thrilled to pieces at how the weekend went.

“People know where we are and they will use us if the weather is good.

“If the weather is on our side then we will have a good year.”

Users of the venue can enjoy the main pool, baby pool and a fountain.

Many people on Saturday spent time sunbathing by the pool beofre a dip to cool off.

Kay Henderson, chairman of the Len Pick Trust, in Bourne, which provides grant aid for community groups, was at the opening event.

The trust bought a new pump for the pool just before the opening weekend.

High street giant the Co-op is fundraising for the pool over this year.

Staff from the Co-op,at Elsea Park, in Bourne, were at the pool too.

They were trying to encourage people to join the Co-op scheme which provides funds for the pool.

So far the Co-op staff have raised £700 this year for the facility which will go towards the cost of a £3,000 inflatable for the venue.