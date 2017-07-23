Pool’s big splash in guide

Have your say

A popular outdoor swimming pool has won praise in a national guide of leisure facilities.

A writer from the national The Lido Guide which gives a review of each facility visited the site.

Bourne Outdoor Pool on the Abbey Lawns, in Bourne, opens yearly to visitors during the summer months.

Paula Biggadike, secretary of the pool, said: “They review all outdoor pools in the country.

“This is the first time though that we have been included in the guide.

“We are very pleased.

“It’s quite nice to be included and it’s quite an achievement.”

The facility dates back to 1919 when swimmers took over and converted a former monks’ fishing pond.

It has remained popular through the years.

Currently the Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust leases the pool from Bourne United Charities and operates it.

There is a 48 metre main pool which enjoyed an overhaul for the current season.

Visitors can also make a splash in a baby pool and there is a fountain to enjoy too.

The Lido Guide is compiled by Janet Wilkinson and Emma Pusill.

The review states “I felt as if I was swimming in the manicured, private back garden of a stately home. It felt luxurious and loved.

“The water was immaculate. The staff friendly and helpful to a fault.”

Details on the pool are at www.bourneoutdoorswimmingpool.org