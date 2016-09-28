Pop star Izzy Bizu returns to her Stamford school for intimate gig

Rising pop star Izzy Bizu returned to her Stamford school for an exclusive and intimate gig last night (Tuesday).

Fresh from a performance on Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Izzy rushed to Stamford School for the 35-minute set of six songs, closing with her most recognisable hit White Tiger.

Izzy, 22, told the audience that it was “good to be back” - she attended Stamford High School as a boarder for two years during her teenage years

The event was organised by Rutland Radio and hosted by afternoon presenter Joseph Begley. The local radio station gave away 75 pairs of tickets for the intimate gig - and there were some invited guests from the school also in the crowd at the Oswald Elliott Hall.

After her performance, Izzy answered questions from the audience and posed for selfies and signed autographs.

