Poppy appeal relaunches in village

Fiona Hill and Carol Urry who are Poppy Appeal organisers in RyhallPhoto: Lee Hellwing

Carol Urry and Fiona Hill have come together to organise the Poppy Appeal for the Ryhall area.

The former organiser left two years ago due to ill health and the no-one stepped forward to take up the mantle.

Now Carol, who spent 13-years in Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, and Fiona are to run it.

Carol, who reached the rank of sergeant, said: “I am ex-Army and so my heart is in this charity and I decided to act.

“It is a big job though and so I needed someone to help me.

“Fiona heard about it and decided to help too.

“Some of the old collectors from years gone by have also said that they will cover their patches again.

“We will also go house to house across the area to collect money.”

Carol, 53, of Turnpike Road, in Ryhall, said: “People just do not come forward these days and it needed someone to get up and do it.

“I think the Poppy Appeal is very important.

“We hope to get collection boxes out and to raise a lot of money.

“We used to raise about £6,000 and for such a small area that is excellent.”

The Ryhall group will cover Ryhall, Little Casterton, Great Casterton, Essendine and Belmesthorpe.

Fiona, 48, of Lea View, Rhyall, said she had lots of family and friends who had been in the military.

She said: “My son, Henry Hill, goes to Ryhall Academy and we got a letter from the school about the lack of a Poppy Appeal organiser in Ryhall.

“It meant that the children wopuld not be getting any poppies.

“That prompted me to contact the Royal British Legion to volunteer.

“There has always been a lot of people who have collected over the years.

“The challenge is trying to get young people interested in it.

“People think it is just about World War One and World War Two but it is more than that.”

The appeal will launch in Ryhall Square on Saturday, October 28, with a display of military vehicles between 9am and noon.

A pub quiz in aid of the Poppy Appeal is at The Green Dragon, Ryhall Square, on November 6, at 7pm.

Tell us about your Poppy Appeal by emailing: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk