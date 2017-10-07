Popular jeweller expands with a second shop

A woman who took on a jewellery shop as a teenager has proved so successful that she has opened a second branch.

Molly Clegg, 22, took over Murano Silver, in Market Deeping, aged just 18 after she had completed her A-levels.

She has made such good job of the venture that she opened a second shop in Stamford at the weekend. It is in the unit formerly occupied by Snow Designs and Interiors in St Mary’s Street.

Molly, 22, said: “I started working at Murano, in Market Deeping, on Saturdays while I did my A-levels.

“I loved it so much that I asked the owner if she was interested in selling up and she was.

“I really love what I am doing here and I am trying to make the most of it.

“Everything is going well so far and I have lots of loyal customers and I have spent a lot of time growing the business here.

“It’s got to a point where I have done everything I can in Market Deeping and it was time to open a new shop elsewhere.”

Originally Molly looked to move into Oakham but she finally settled on St Mary’s Street, in Stamford.

During the first few weeks Molly will be based in Stamford but after that she will spend half the week in each shop.

She employs three staff members and the workers will be split between the two locations.

Murano Silver in Market Deeping opens between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Saturday.

The shop in Stamford will be open to customers from 10am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.