Positive response to Bourne Neighbourhood Plan questionnaire

The team behind the Bourne Neighbourhood Plan said there has been an “encouraging response” to a questionnaire sent to all residents.

The questionnaire distributed in early November asks people to put forward their ideas on the development of Bourne and committee members also visited the Bourne Christmas Market on Saturday to gauge opinions.

They were delighted that so many people were still keen to give their views on the future of Bourne Parish, and are expecting more responses in the next couple of weeks.

Questionnaires must be submitted or responded to online by December 23.

To find out more, visit www.bourneparishneighbourhoodplan.org.uk