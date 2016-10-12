Positive response to Missing Type blood donor campaign

A campaign to highlight the need for new blood donors has inspired 24,000 people across England to sign up, including 1,300 across the East Midlands.

NHS Blood and Transplant saw double the number of people register to become new donors in England during the two-week Missing Type campaign compared to the previous fortnight – with almost 8,000 people in the first three days alone.

The number of people in Lincolnshire who signed up as a new blood donor during the two week campaign was 406. The Mercury was among those to highlight the campaign.

Jon Latham, NHS Blood and Transplant’s assistant director for donor services and marketing, said: “We’re so grateful to everybody that has come forward to become a new blood donor and to all the brands, organisations and people who showed their support and helped us raise awareness. The response was fantastic.

“Blood donation is an amazing gift – every donation given can help save or transform up to three lives.”

