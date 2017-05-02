Post office  ready to  reopen in King’s Cliffe

The Post Office will re-open King’s Cliffe Post Office at its former location at 47 West Street, on Tuesday, May 16.

The branch closed temporarily in April last year, when the convenience store was sold. The new owner has successfully applied to become the new postmaster.

King’s Cliffe Post office will be open: Monday – Friday: 7am – 8pm; Saturday: 7.30am – 8pm; Sunday: 9am – 2pm. The same range of Post Office products and services will be available as before.

Karen Coles, network operations manager, said: “I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that the community will continue to use the branch.”