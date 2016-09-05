Post Office services could be restored to villages across Rutland and Leicestershire if proposals to introduce a mobile service get the go-ahead.

Since the temporary closures of Caldecott, Hallaton, Edmondthorpe, Market Overton, North Luffenham, South Luffenham, Rearsby and Thorpe Satchville Post Office services, Post Office has been working hard to identify a solution to restore services to these local communities.

The establishment of a mobile services, which would be operated by the postmaster from Uppingham, presents the best possible solution to restore Post Office services to these communities.

Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Should the proposal go ahead the service would operate from a Post Office van that will visits the communities at a fixed place and times every week:

The proposed mobile post office services are:

l Caldecott - Village Hall car park, LE16 8RW, 11am – 12pm Wednesday.

l Hallaton - opposite the Fox Inn, North End, Hallaton, LE16 8UJ, 9.30am – 10.30am Wednesday and Friday.

l Edmondthorpe - on road outside Social Club, Main Street, Edmondthorpe, LE14 2JU, 1pm – 2pm Monday.

l Market Overton - on small layby opposite Village Hall, Main Street, Market Overton, LE15 7PL, 2.30pm – 3.30pm Monday and Friday.

l North Luffenham - adjacent BT pole and steps into playing field, Butt Lane, North Luffenham, LE15 8JN, 12.30pm – 1.30pm Friday.

l South Luffenham - on road opposite church adjacent to phone box, The Street, South Luffenham, LE15 8NX 11am – 12pm Friday.

l Rearsby - Village Hall, Melton Road, Rearsby, LE7 4YS, 9am – 10am Monday.

l Thorpe Satchville - Layby opposite 22 Main Street, Thorpe Satchville, LE14 2DQ, 10.30am – 11.30am Monday.

Post Office field change Advisor Adrian Paling, said: “We understand how important having a Post Office is to residents in these communities.

“We are confident this proposed mobile service will meet their needs of these local communities. This is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

The consultation runs until October 18. Customers can share their views by writing to: Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd; via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk; via the Customer Helpline on 08457 22 33 44 or Textphone 08457 22 33 55.

You can also fill in the questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk on entering the site you will be asked to enter the code for these services: Caldecott – 37221799, Hallaton - 36421799, Edmondthorpe - 46221799, Market Overton - 33421799, North Luffenham - 53047099, South Luffenham - 52947099, Rearsby – 14847099, Thorpe Satchville – 47921799.