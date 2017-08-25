Praise for £2.9m care home

A new £2.9m care home has been praised and likened to a hotel.

Tallington Lodge Care Home accepted its first residents on Monday.

The building on Main Road, in Tallington, was built by Country Court Care.

It can cater for 30 residents and provides support in dementia and residential care.

Country Court Care is also to carry out a £1.5m upgrade of an older residential home next to Tallington Lodge.

It forms phase two of the Tallington Lodge project and it will start in September and take 12 months.

It will see a partial demolition of the building and will cater for a further 39 people.

Alykhan Kachra, County Court Care managing director, said: “We are very proud to have created a beautiful building that our residents can call home and where we will provide a dedicated team of professionals who will deliver outstanding levels of care and understanding”

Adele Hawkins, manager of the home, said: “It’s absolutely beautiful.

“There has been no expense spared and it’s of a high standard.”

Coun Tony Story, mayor of Stamford, was at the opening.

He said: “I think it’s lovely and it’s like a hotel.

“I am impressed and it’s very welcoming for older people needing care.”

Mayor of Market Deeping, Coun Pauline Redshaw, was also there.

She said: “It’s wonderful.

“You would be hard pushed to find a hotel as good a standard as this.”