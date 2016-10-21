Pre-book to see Santa at Sacrewell

Pre-booking to see Father Christmas at Sacrewell is now open.

For the first time this Christmas, the visitor centre near Wansford is asking everyone to book their slot in advance to avoid disappointment on the day and ensure you get plenty of time with Father Christmas who will be back down at the mill this year following the work to the Grade II* listed building.

Santa will be meeting children on the weekends of December 3 and 4; and 10 and 11; and then everyday from December 17 to 24. His reindeer will also be there at weekends.

A toddler experience will take place on December 8 and 9; and 15 and 16.

To book and for pricing visit https://sacrewell.digitickets.co.uk/tickets or call 01780 782254 for more information.