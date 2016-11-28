Pregnant women are urged to get free flu jab

Pregnant women are being encouraged to get their free flu vaccinations before the virus starts circulating.

South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group says flu can cause many complications during pregnancy, particularly in the later stages, such as premature births or low birth weights. In some cases, it can lead to stillbirth or even death in the first week of life. However, getting a free flu vaccination can help prevent difficulties and keep mother and baby safe.

Ask your midwife, GP or pharmacist about your free flu vaccination now. Even if you’ve had the flu vaccination before it’s important to get it again because the type of virus in circulation changes every year, so the vaccine changes too.