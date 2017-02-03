Princess Anne cancels today’s visit to Bourne

Princess Anne’s planned visit to Bourne this afternoon (Friday) has been cancelled.

She was due to visit the Sense day service in the town but called off this morning, with officials saying the helicopter she was due to travel in was “out of action”.

HRH The Princess Royal, who has been a patron of Sense since 1989, was to visit the national disability charity’s local centre, which supports people who are deafblind, have sensory impairments or complex needs.

The centre, which offers interactive activities to help stimulate individuals with sensory impairments and promote wellbeing, has a range of facilities for its visitors to utilise, including an art room, sensory room equipped with a variety of specialist equipment and a vegetable garden.