Princess Anne set for visit to day centre in Bourne

Princess Anne is due to visit the Sense day centre in Bourne today following a last-minute cancellation in February.

The Princess Royal has been a patron for the disability charity since 1989 and during her visit will have the opportunity to meet the people who work at and utilise the service; as well as seeing first-hand the specialist support the centre delivers to people in the region with complex communication needs.

The centre, which offers stimulating and interactive activities that promote wellbeing for individuals with sensory impairments, has a range of facilities for its visitors; including arts and sensory rooms and a vegetable garden.

Heather Powell, manager at the Sense centre in Bourne, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming our Patron, HRH The Princess Royal, to our day service in Bourne. We’re all very excited she has rescheduled her visit and this will make the celebrations extra special.

“We’re incredibly proud of our facilities and the support we provide for those who have sensory impairments in the Lincolnshire area and it’s a huge honour to have the opportunity to show HRH The Princess Royal the services we deliver from the centre on a daily basis.”

Princess Anne had been due to visit in February but had to cancel due to a helicopter malfunction.

l See next week’s Mercury for coverage from the visit.