Prisoners sentenced over disorder at HMP Stocken

Two men have been sentenced for their part in widespread disorder at a Rutland prison.

Extensive damage was done to K-wing at HMP Stocken when the violence erupted on the afternoon of Sunday, June 14, 2015.

The disorder continued until the early hours of the next morning with prisoners systematically smashing lights, breaking CCTV equipment and setting fires while using furniture to barricade themselves inside.

Some of those involved also forced entry to a restricted area where cupboards were ransacked and medication was stolen.

Two men appeared at Leicester Crown Court last Wednesday where they were both sentenced for their part in the disorder.

Brendan Carey, 39, of Paston, Peterborough, was found guilty in his absence of prison mutiny following a trial earlier this month. He was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Steven Antony Walker, 36, of HMP Lincoln, had previously admitted violent disorder and was sentenced to 18 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Ditcher of Leicestershire Police, the senior investigating officer, said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the disorder and I hope that the sentencing will send a clear message that the police and the Prison Service will not tolerate crimes of this nature and those responsible will be brought to justice.”