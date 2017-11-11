Project appeals for Aviva fund votes

A project which offers mentoring and support to youngsters is appealing for votes in a competition set up by insurance company Aviva.

The Stamford Methodist Church Youth Outreach Project is one of 20 groups from across the Mercury area attempting to win funding from the Aviva Community Fund.

It has recently acquired the lease of the ‘The Shack’ youth centre at the Recreation Ground in Stamford, where it plans to offer sessions for youngsters aged 11 to 17. Before it can start the sessions at The Shack the group wants to recruit new youth outreach workers to help run the sessions with volunteers.

Its only current youth outreach worker is Luke Denley and due to his heavy workload he is unable to run the sessions himself. The project wants to employ a full-time staff member at a cost of £25,000 a year and a part-time member.

Audrey Hensman, treasurer to the Youth Outreach Project, said: “If we had a second person it might give us scope to expand beyond Stamford.”

As part of its work, the project, which is funded entirely by charitable support, offers mentoring in schools and helps students at New College Stamford through its chaplaincy service which offers support on issues such as bereavement.

Other groups looking for funding are: Evergreen Care Trust; The Welland Rivers Trust; Alternatives in Stamford; the Kid’s Patch project at Home-Start in Stamford; Jimmy D’s Child Care in Deeping St James; Sortified CIC; Getting King’s Cliffe and Area Active; Collyweston Playing Field Association; Friends of Corby Glen Primary School; 1st Thurlby Scout Group; the Friends of Morton Primary School; Rippingale Playing Field; Inspire2tri in Rutland; Rutland and Leicestershire Army Responders; Rutland Thunders Basketball; Voluntary Action Rutland in Oakham; Rutland House Community Trust and Oakham All Saints’ Scout Group.

