Prolific burglar jailed for five years

A prolific burglar convicted of stealing jewellery in a raid on a house in Deeping St James has been jailed for five years.

Gavin Coles, who had a string of previous convictions for house burglary, targeted the property in Crowson Way in April.

You are not without the ability to earn a living but it is clear you became addicted to cannabis. Your relationship broke down and you became homeless and ended up on heroin Judge John Pini QC

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court that Coles took a number of rings, including one left to the victim by her grandmother which she had planned to pass down to her own children.

He also took a bracelet, a camera, a wallet and a purse.

Coles was traced from CCTV evidence which showed the burglar in the vicinity of the victim’s home.

He admitted during a trial that the person on the CCTV was wearing similar clothes to his own and there was a physical likeness but he denied burglary.

Coles (36), of Spalding Road, Deeping St James, denied burglary on April 29 this year but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

The court was told that he was twice jailed for burglary in 2009 and then jailed again in November 2012 and February 2014 for attempted burglaries. His last attempted burglary sentence resulted in him receiving a four year jail sentence imposed at Peterborough Crown Court.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him: “You are not without the ability to earn a living but it is clear you became addicted to cannabis. Your relationship broke down and you became homeless and ended up on heroin.”

Edna Leonard, in mitigation, described Coles as a man who had talent and skill but went off the rails after becoming addicted to drugs.

She said Coles is a qualified carpenter and joiner and she added: “What he needs more than anything else is some real assistance not just in getting off drugs but in staying off drugs.”