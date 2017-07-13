Proposals for homes opposed

A planning group in Bourne is fighting proposals to build homes near a much loved wood.

Land at Cedar Drive near Bourne Wood in the west of the town has been earmarked for 45 homes in South Kesteven District Council’s Local Plan, a blueprint for future development in the area.

There’s also plans for 190 homes on land to the west of Beaufort Drive.

But the Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan Group, which is putting together a vision for development in the town on behalf of residents, believes that building homes near the wood will threaten wildlife and encourage the spread of fires.

The group believes the homes at Cedar Drive would be better placed in the east of the town on land near Bourne Academy as it is confident that if it did so that it would be able to secure funding to build a ring road linking the site to the A15 - which would alleviate traffic congestion in the town.

On Wednesday, the group will be holding a meeting at Bourne Abbey Church Hall, where it will provide information on the proposals and explain what people can do to oppose them.

The following day the district council will holding two drop-in events, which will allow people to have their say on the Local Plan.

Helen Powell, chairman of Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan Group, said: “The wood is really full of wild animals and it is not for us to intrude on that.”

She explained building the homes would also decrease the firebreak [gap in combustible materials that acts as a barrier to slow or stop the progress of a fire] between the wood and the town.

Helen (Lincs Ind), who represents the town as a district councillor and Bourne town councillor, urged residents to attend the Plan Group’s meeting.

She said: “This meeting will give them a chance to find out more about an issue they might not appreciate.

“We want people to come along and find out what the district has put forward ahead of the consultation.

The group’s meeting starts at 8.30pm, while the district council’s consultations will take place at Market Square between 10am and 3pm and Bourne Corn Exchange between 5pm and 7.30pm.