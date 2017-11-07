Providing tasty pickles to help hospice

Residents of Ryhall and Belmesthorpe have taken to their kitchens to provide some tasty pickles, chutneys, jams and biscuits for a charity event.

The Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe is a keen supporter of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, having previously raised over £5,800. The festivities will start with the ‘Oompa pa Band’ on Friday, November 17, starting at 7.30pm. Food will be on sale throughout the evening.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for two hampers containing the local homemade produce. Also included in the hampers will be vouchers kindly donated by Simpsons the butchers and the Lime Tree Café at Casterton Garden Centre, plus various goodies from Morrisons Store, Stamford. An additional hamper of selected meat will also feature in the draw.

The raffle is to be drawn on December 17 and tickets cost £1 per strip.

Our picture shows Polly Hindmarch, Luke Sismore and Sophie Campbell-Studd with one of the hampers. Tickets for the ’Oompa pa Band’ event can be obtained from The Blue Bell; price £5 per person. All ticket money will be donated to The Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice