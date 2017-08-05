Pub fun day aids old greyhounds

Have your say

Dog lovers helped raise funds at the annual Woofstock festival for a charity which aids greyhounds.

Pub landlords Nick and Diane Lander, of The Angel Inn, at Yarwell, have run the event for the last nine years.

Over the years they have raised just over £17,000 via the festival for the Greyhound Trust.

This year the festival raised £3,001.80 to boost the total raised over the years to above £20,000.

Diane said: “Before we ran the pub we always had dogs and they were always retired greyhounds.

“Not everyone wants to take on a dog that can be aged between three and six years.

“We decided to hold a festival for the charity.

“Lots of people passed through over the weekend and it was a very successful event.”

Visitors could enjoy music by live bands, an auction and tombola while DJ Jim Boulton, of Peterborough FM, compered the event.