Pub is demolished as work starts on £1.2m food store

A village pub is being demolished this week as contractors moved in to start work on a £1.2m Lincolnshire Co-operative food store which will create 15 new jobs.

Demolition work started at the Lord Nelson pub on the A15 crossroads in Morton on Monday to make way for the 3,000 sq ft store, which is due to open by Spring 2018.

Our photo above shows the demolition work underway on Wednesday. Photo: Lee Hellwing